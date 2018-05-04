One appointment today

Alliance One International said yesterday that Bryan Mazur had joined the company as executive vice president, global specialty products.

Prior to joining AOI, Mazur served as vice president and general manager of Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, where he built and scaled multiple consumer-facing product brands over the course of 20 years.

In his new role, Mazur will be responsible for global business development and driving innovation and growth.

‘AOI recently announced investments in compelling market opportunities in the e-liquids, industrial hemp and legal Canadian cannabis industries as part of its “One Tomorrow” transformation initiative,’ the company said in a note posted on its website.

‘Announced in February 2018, the objective of the One Tomorrow initiative is to drive future growth opportunities and reshape the AOI brand as the trusted provider of responsibly produced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable agricultural products and services.

‘The recent investments in the new business lines build upon the strength of AOI’s core operations, institutional knowledge, operational expertise and corporate values.’

Pieter Sikkel (pictured), AOI’s president and CEO, said Mazur came to AOI with an extensive background in consumer-facing products that would be a strong asset for the company as it moved forward with its One Tomorrow transformation initiative.

“His experience in leveraging the history and knowledge of an existing company to launch and scale new brands is an excellent fit for the needs of our evolving business. We are excited that Bryan has decided to join our team.”

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, People