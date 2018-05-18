Only one ‘option’

The Netherlands’ junior health minister Paul Blokhuis is drawing up rules to govern the use of heat-not-burn products, according to a story in dutchnews.nl.

There are currently no restrictions on the use of such products, which don’t fall under the current tobacco laws.

Under Blokhuis’ plans, the sale of these products would become subject to an age limit, and, reportedly, bans would be imposed on ‘advertising and new packaging’.

These sorts of products were treated as a clever alternative to ordinary cigarettes, Blokhuis told MPs during a briefing. But users were still inhaling cancer-causing ingredients and other dangerous substances he said.

The minister said he planned to take action against the products because he did not want people to get the idea that using them was a sensible option.

“The only sensible option is not smoking,” he said.

