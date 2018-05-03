PMI to webcast meeting

Philip Morris International is due to host at www.pmi.com/2018annualmeeting a live audio webcast of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled to start at 09.00 Eastern Time on May 9.

During the meeting, Louis C. Camilleri, chairman of the Board, will address shareholders and answer questions, while CEO André Calantzopoulos will give the business presentation.

The audio webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, may be accessed also on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 17.00 on June 7 at www.pmi.com/2018annualmeeting.

Presentation slides and script will be available, also at www.pmi.com/2018annualmeeting.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate