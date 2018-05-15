Putting an end to ENDS

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed banning electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), including electronic cigarettes, according to a story in the most recent issue of the BBM Bommidala Group newsletter.

The Ministry says that such a ban would be a matter of public interest.

It recently informed the Delhi High Court that e-cigarettes contained nicotine and that they could be a gateway product that led young people to try combustible cigarettes. Therefore, the government was looking to ban the devices altogether.

The High Court took up the issue after Seema Sehgal, described as a homemaker, filed a petition asking the government to formulate guidelines for the sale, production and supply of the devices.

Six Indian states have prohibited the manufacture and marketing of vaping products.

Category: Breaking News, Next-generation products, Regulation, Vapor