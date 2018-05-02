Smoking ban takes off

A ban on smoking and vaping came into effect at the Václav Havel Airport, Prague, Czech Republic, yesterday, according to a Radio Prague story.

Smoking rooms in the facility’s transit areas have been closed.

However, 14 areas near entrances to the airport’s buildings have been reserved for smokers and, presumably, vapers.

It wasn’t clear from the story what had been the status of vaping previously – whether it had been generally allowed or confined to the smoking areas – but it is now the case that no distinction is made between smoking and vaping.

The airport’s operator said it expected the number of smoke-free airports to grow and wished to get on board with the healthy trend.

