Snus sales increased

| May 9, 2018

Swedish Match’s Scandinavian shipment volumes of snus during the first quarter to the end of March, at 61.5 million cans, were up by about nine percent on those of the first quarter of last year, 56.5 million.

At the same time, the company’s shipment volume of moist snuff in the US, at 34.0 million cans, was down by about two percent from 34.6 million.

And its volumes of snus and nicotine pouches outside Scandinavia were up by 95 percent to 4.8 million cans.

In announcing its first-quarter results, SM said that it had accounted for a 64.1 percent share of Sweden’s snus market during the first quarter of this year, down 1.7 percentage points from that of the first quarter of 2017.

Its share of Sweden’s premium snus sector had fallen by 2.7 percentage points to 89.3 percent; its share of Sweden’s value snus sector had fallen by 1.6 percentage points to 35.2 percent; and its share of Norway’s snus market had fallen by 0.1 of a percentage point to 52.2 percent.

Meanwhile, in the US, SM’s cigar shipment volume during the first quarter, at 429 million, was increased by about eight percent on that of the first quarter of 2017, 398 million. And its chewing tobacco volume (excluding contract manufacturing volumes) during the first quarter, at 1,568,000 pounds, was down by about six percent on that of the first quarter of 2017, 1,663,000 pounds.

SM’s worldwide shipment volumes of matches during the first quarter, at 15.8 billion sticks, were down by about 11 percent on those of the first quarter of 2017, 17.7 billion.

And its worldwide shipment volumes of lighters, at 73.1 million, were down by about 23 percent from 95.3 million.

Sales at SM during the first quarter, at SEK2,941 million, were increased by about four percent on the restated sales of the first quarter of 2017, SEK2,833 million.

Operating profit from product segments (excluding other operations and larger one-off items) increased by six percent, from SEK1,021 million (restated) to SEK1,079 million.

Operating profit was down by 15 percent, from SEK1,235 million (restated) to SEK1,047 million.

In announcing the results, CEO Lars Dahlgren (pictured) said the first quarter had represented a strong start to the year.

“In local currencies, sales increased by 10 percent and operating profit from product segments, excluding larger one-time items, increased by 11 percent.

“While our financial results were favorably influenced by calendar and shipment timing effects, I am pleased with our underlying performance for the quarter,” he said.

Tags:

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Markets, OTP

Comments are closed.

«
»



Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad

From the leaf lands

Growers exploited

Growers exploited

In a country where the average price paid to growers for flue-cured tobacco has hardly increased in 20 years; a story telling how growers are being exploited is hardly news.

| May 8, 2018
Modest price increase

Modest price increase

At least one observer believes that a modest price increase in the average price being paid to Zimbabwe growers for their flue-cured tobacco is down to concerns that the crop might be relatively small.

| May 4, 2018
Sales picking up

Sales picking up

The average price paid to Zimbabwe’s growers for flue-cured tobacco seems to be hovering around where it was at about the same stage of the previous two seasons.

| April 27, 2018
Grading system questioned

Grading system questioned

The grading system in Malawi, where yet again leaf tobacco prices are favoring buyers, is said to leave a lot to be desired.

| April 17, 2018
Prices dip to US$0.80 per kg

Prices dip to US$0.80 per kg

Malawi’s tobacco sales season got off to an awful start on Monday with some prices well below a dollar a kg, which far from reflected the work that had gone into producing the leaf.

| April 10, 2018
Prices increased in India

Prices increased in India

The prices paid to flue-cured tobacco growers are up in both Andhra Pradesh, where the selling season has just started, and in Karnataka, where it is about to close.

| April 10, 2018

Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad

Web exclusives

Discussing challenges

Discussing challenges

Tobacco growers convene in Indonesia.

| April 2, 2018
The promise of heated tobacco

The promise of heated tobacco

Peter Nixon, PMI’s U.K. and Ireland MD, praises England’s progressive approach to new technologies.

| February 28, 2018
Celebrating cigars at Puro Sabor

Celebrating cigars at Puro Sabor

Five days of factory tours, farm visits, recreational activities and many, many cigars.

| February 5, 2018
Farmers concerned

Farmers concerned

The ITGA worries about slumping demand for leaf tobacco and a lack of alternative crops

| November 2, 2017
Their fair share

Their fair share

Tobacco growers deserve better

| November 1, 2017
Lease on life

Lease on life

Industry leaders respond to the FDA’s new attitude toward vapor products.

| October 1, 2017
The Vype Dossier

The Vype Dossier

Proving the reduced-risk potential of an e-cigarette

| October 1, 2017

Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad