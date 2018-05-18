Springtime for CORESTA

CORESTA, the Co-operation Centre for Scientific Research Relative to Tobacco, is returning to China for its 2018 Congress.

Twenty years after the first Congress to be held in China was hosted by the China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) in 1988 in Guangzhou, and 10 after the 2008 Congress was held in Shanghai, CORESTA is again turning to China; this time to the ‘world capital city of tobacco’, Kunming.

Kunming, which is the capital of Yunnan Province, is known also as the City of Eternal Spring – a reference to its year-long mild, sunny climate.

The Congress is due to be hosted by the CNTC and held on October 22-26 at the recently-built Intercontinental Hotel.

The theme of the 2018 Congress is Science and Innovation: addressing the needs.

According to a recent CORESTA press note; in line with this theme, CORESTA’s Scientific Commission wants the event to be an opportunity for delegates to share their experience with the broad scientific community, within and beyond the tobacco perspective.

‘Workshops will be arranged to foster open dialogue on crop protection, biotechnologies, product risk assessment and biomarkers,’ the note said.

‘This approach will provide valuable information to all stakeholders in the increasingly challenging regulatory environment.

‘Latest updates and scientific achievements and findings will be presented to the benefit of both experienced and new scientists.

‘A CORESTA Congress is always an invaluable opportunity for building links and networking between generations of scientists.’

The Congress program is due to be made available at www.coresta.org at end of June.

CORESTA is an association whose purpose is to promote international co-operation in scientific research relative to tobacco and its derived products.

The association organizes yearly conferences (congresses are held every two years) where hundreds of tobacco breeders, agronomists, biologists and plant experts on the one hand, and physicists, chemists, analysts, toxicologists, finished-product-related experts, regulators and authorities on the other hand, meet to present, share and discuss studies and findings.

CORESTA activities cover all aspects of tobacco, from the crop to the usage of the derived products.

During the sessions, CORESTA working groups also present reports on their work, achievements and projects.

Category: Breaking News, People, Science, Technology