Tobacco use down

Tobacco use by young people in Guam is declining, according to a story in The Pacific Daily News citing the results of a survey by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDCP).

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services yesterday announced the release of the results of the 2017 survey, which was carried out among Guam students between the ages of 13 and 15.

The latest figures were compared with those of 2014, the most recent previous year in which the CDCP conducted a Global Youth Tobacco Survey on Guam.

In 2014, 27.7 percent of ‘students’ reported using a tobacco product, while, by 2017, that figure had fallen to 21.3 percent.

At the same time, 22.7 percent of students reported smoking tobacco in 2014, compared with 17.2 percent in 2017.

The survey found also that 47.7 percent of the young people surveyed reported they were not prevented from buying tobacco because of their age.

The 2017 survey for the first time recorded the use of electronic cigarettes, and it found that 34.6 percent of those surveyed said they currently used such devices.

The results indicated that 35.9 percent of young males and 32.7 percent of young females said they currently used electronic cigarettes.

