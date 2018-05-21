Universal results webcast

Universal Corporation is due to webcast a conference call on May 23 at www.universalcorp.com following the release of its results for fiscal year 2018 after market close on that date.

The conference call, which will begin at 17.00 Eastern Time and which will be in listen-only mode, will be hosted by Candace C. Formacek, vice president and treasurer.

A replay of the webcast conference call will be available at www.universalcorp.com through August 6.

Additionally, a taped replay of the call will be available from 20.30 on May 23 through June 6 at (855) 859-2056, using the telephone replay identification number 1754119.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial, Leaf