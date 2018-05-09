Vapers to have their say

| May 9, 2018

Representatives of the UK’s vaping industry and consumers are due to give evidence later today to the House of Commons’ Select Committee on Science and Technology.

The Committee, made up of a cross-party group of MPs, is scheduled to start its meeting at 17.05.

It has been examining the impact of electronic cigarettes on human health, and, as part of that examination, their effectiveness as a stop-smoking tool.

It has examined also the regulatory landscape.

John Dunne (pictured), director of the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA), will be giving evidence in front of the Committee alongside Fraser Cropper, chairperson of the Independent British Vape Trade Association and Sarah Jakes, chairperson of the New Nicotine Alliance.

“This is a great opportunity to present the industry’s perspective on how regulation impacts the sector on a day to day basis, both the good and the bad,” Dunne was quoted as saying as part of a press note issued by the UKVIA yesterday.

“E-cigarettes are valuable tools which will reduce the number of people smoking conventional cigarettes. Yet, despite the consensus from leading health bodies that vaping is likely to be at least 95 percent less harmful, there is still a huge amount of misinformation out there.

“We are hoping that our evidence … will inform MPs on how they can direct regulation to help us in our mission to inform the 7.6 million smokers in the UK – and the 40 percent of smokers who haven’t even tried it – of the potential health benefits of switching to vaping.”

The UKVIA said the UK had become an early adopter of vaping technologies, with the nation’s smokers keen to adopt an alternative to smoking.

‘By 2012 there were already 700,000 vapers in the UK and in 2017 this figure reached nearly three million people, over half of whom have given up smoking entirely.’

Tags:

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, People, Science, Technology, Vapor

Comments are closed.

«
»



Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad

From the leaf lands

Growers exploited

Growers exploited

In a country where the average price paid to growers for flue-cured tobacco has hardly increased in 20 years; a story telling how growers are being exploited is hardly news.

| May 8, 2018
Modest price increase

Modest price increase

At least one observer believes that a modest price increase in the average price being paid to Zimbabwe growers for their flue-cured tobacco is down to concerns that the crop might be relatively small.

| May 4, 2018
Sales picking up

Sales picking up

The average price paid to Zimbabwe’s growers for flue-cured tobacco seems to be hovering around where it was at about the same stage of the previous two seasons.

| April 27, 2018
Grading system questioned

Grading system questioned

The grading system in Malawi, where yet again leaf tobacco prices are favoring buyers, is said to leave a lot to be desired.

| April 17, 2018
Prices dip to US$0.80 per kg

Prices dip to US$0.80 per kg

Malawi’s tobacco sales season got off to an awful start on Monday with some prices well below a dollar a kg, which far from reflected the work that had gone into producing the leaf.

| April 10, 2018
Prices increased in India

Prices increased in India

The prices paid to flue-cured tobacco growers are up in both Andhra Pradesh, where the selling season has just started, and in Karnataka, where it is about to close.

| April 10, 2018

Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad

Web exclusives

Discussing challenges

Discussing challenges

Tobacco growers convene in Indonesia.

| April 2, 2018
The promise of heated tobacco

The promise of heated tobacco

Peter Nixon, PMI’s U.K. and Ireland MD, praises England’s progressive approach to new technologies.

| February 28, 2018
Celebrating cigars at Puro Sabor

Celebrating cigars at Puro Sabor

Five days of factory tours, farm visits, recreational activities and many, many cigars.

| February 5, 2018
Farmers concerned

Farmers concerned

The ITGA worries about slumping demand for leaf tobacco and a lack of alternative crops

| November 2, 2017
Their fair share

Their fair share

Tobacco growers deserve better

| November 1, 2017
Lease on life

Lease on life

Industry leaders respond to the FDA’s new attitude toward vapor products.

| October 1, 2017
The Vype Dossier

The Vype Dossier

Proving the reduced-risk potential of an e-cigarette

| October 1, 2017

Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad