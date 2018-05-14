Workshop places limited

The Inter-University Consortium for Political and Social Research (ICPSR) is due to host a Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) Study Data User Workshop on Biomarker Restricted-Use Files, according to a note issued by the US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP).

The workshop will be held at the ICPSR in Ann Arbor, Michigan, US, on August 13-14.

‘The workshop will introduce participants to the PATH Study, focusing on the study design, data collection procedures, adult instrument, and variables,’ the note said.

‘With this information, participants will be able to formulate research questions appropriate for the PATH Study biomarker data.

‘In addition, participants will gain a thorough understanding of the content and organization of the biomarker data files, interview data files, and weighting files.

‘Participants will also gain knowledge and hands-on experience in linking biomarker data files with interview data files and weighting files, as well as in working with the data and understanding the weighted results.’

The CTP said the workshop was free to attend, but that admission was competitive and that applications were due by Friday, May 18.

