Youngsters smoking less

Smoking among Ireland’s 15-16 age group fell from 41 percent (45 percent of females and 37 percent of males) in 1995, to 13 percent (12.8 percent and 13.1 percent) in 2015, according to a story in the Irish Examiner, relayed by the TMA and citing a new study published in BMJ Open.

Factors that affected smoking were said to include having friends who smoked, parental involvement, easy access to cigarettes, skipping school, relationships with mothers and the perception of the risks of smoking.

“The results of this study suggest that smoking in this age group can achieve the Tobacco Free Ireland strategy of less than five percent prevalence by 2025 – if tobacco control measures continue to be enforced and strengthened,” said Professor Luke Clancy, director of the Tobacco Free Research Institute Ireland.

Category: Breaking News, People