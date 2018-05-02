Youngsters targeted

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have issued 13 warning letters to manufacturers, distributors and retailers about selling e-liquids in packaging likely to appeal to young people.

In a note issued through the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, the agencies said that they were targeting those involved in e-liquids used in e-cigarettes with labeling and/or advertising that caused them to resemble ‘kid-friendly food products, such as juice boxes, candy or cookies, some of them with cartoon-like imagery’.

Several of the companies that received warning letters were also cited for selling such products to minors.

“No child should be using any tobacco product, and no tobacco products should be marketed in a way that endangers kids – especially by using imagery that misleads them into thinking the products are things they’d eat or drink,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D, as part of the note.

“Looking at these side-to-side comparisons is alarming. It is easy to see how a child could confuse these e-liquid products for something they believe they’ve consumed before – like a juice box.

“These are preventable accidents that have the potential to result in serious harm or even death. “Companies selling these products have a responsibility to ensure they aren’t putting children in harm’s way or enticing youth use, and we’ll continue to take action against those who sell tobacco products to youth and market products in this egregious fashion.”

Category: Breaking News, Packaging, People, Vapor