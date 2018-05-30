AOI to present results

Alliance One International said yesterday that it would hold a conference call from 08.00 Eastern Time on June 7 to report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (877) 260-1479 for domestic callers and (334) 323-0522 for those calling from outside the US. The conference ID is 8903737.

The live call may be accessed also on the Alliance One website by registering at www.aointl.com 15 minutes in advance.

A replay of the conference call will be available also from 11.00 on June 7 through 11.00 on June 12 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (US) or (719) 457-0820 (outside the US), using the code 8903737.

Meanwhile, the company said yesterday that it would hold an investor day on September 12 in New York City.

‘The Investor and Analyst Day will provide insight into the company’s operations, strategic goals, and commitment to shareholder value as well as offer networking opportunities with AOI’s leadership team,’ the company said in a note posted on its website.

‘A more detailed agenda for the Investor and Analyst Day will be provided at a later date. ‘Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact jbailey@aointl.com.

‘A live webcast of the Investor and Analyst Day presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.aointl.com.’

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial