Halo recognized

Nicopure Labs has won the 2018 “best e-liquid of the year” award at the IECIE e-cigarette exhibition in Shenzhen, China.

“After nearly a decade of shaping the vaping industry by being the first to introduce child-proof caps, best-by dating, and lot codes on our products, it’s an honor to be awarded the best e-liquid of the year by IECIE,” said Jeff Stamler, CEO and co-founder of Nicopure Labs.

“Nicopure has built a strong foundation by committing itself to quality manufacturing of vaping products that vapers can trust.”

Category: Breaking News