ITM an industry powerhouse

The ITMGroup said today that it had taken an important step toward being self-sufficient in electrical power.

‘With the official activation of Elestor’s hydrogen bromide flow battery [HBr], ITMGroup has taken its first steps to expand its smart grid in Kampen [the Netherlands] with a sustainable and cost-effective electricity storage technology,’ the company said in a press note. ‘It enables the machine builder to take an important step in fully self-generating the electricity the company needs.’

‘The installation at ITMGroup is intended to demonstrate on a limited scale, that the HBr flow battery, developed inhouse by Elestor, is cost-effective for companies. The technology can thus contribute to reducing CO2 emissions and achieving climate targets.’

The installation at ITMGroup is the first commercial installation that Elestor has made.

ITMGroup said that, from 2019 onwards, its storage capacity would be expanded, something that would allow it to become self-sufficient in energy needs, even when its own smart grid did not generate sufficient electricity.

‘An HBr flow battery makes energy storage more economical and environmentally friendly, compared to existing technologies such as lithium-ion batteries,’ the note said. ‘The economic yield of, for example, solar panels and windmills, is much higher due to the storage capacity. This makes it more attractive for more companies to invest in sustainable energy generation and storage.’

Because ITMGroup has a smart grid with, among other things, 1,700 solar panels, two heat pumps and a wood chip boiler, it offered Elestor the perfect environment for applying its innovative energy storage technology.

“Worldwide we are faced with an enormous task when it comes to the energy transition,” said ITMGroup board member Hester Kuypers. “By only installing more solar panels and windmills, we will not make the switch to sustainable energy. Making electricity storage affordable is therefore a necessity and Elestor’s technology brings it within reach. We think, it is important that we, as an international company, can demonstrate that it works!”

Meanwhile, Elestor director Guido Dalessi said his company was very pleased with the co-operation that ITMGroup had provided. “Everyone is willing to buy the fiftieth installation of a proven technique; but the first sales are often much more difficult,” he said. “ITMGroup fulfils a pioneering role in scaling up our technology. In addition, ITMGroup has plenty of technical experts who want to share their knowledge with us. They think along with us to further optimize this innovative way of storing electricity.”

ITMGroup said that, as a family business, it strived to minimize its ecological footprint. In addition to investing in sustainable energy, it supplied electric bikes and cars for the daily transport of its employees, and it was keeping bees on the company premises, it added.

“As a global player, we want all our sites to operate as energy-neutral as possible, in 10 different countries and we are happy to support our approximately 1,200 employees in realizing sustainable solutions,” said Kuypers. “In this way we not only leave a beautiful company to future generations, but hopefully also a world as beautiful as possible.”

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Sustainability, Technology