Machinery sale scheduled

The US-based Iron Horse Auction Company is to auction tobacco machinery and related manufacturing and office equipment in June.

The company, which is in Rockingham, North Carolina, said that it had been ordered by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of North Carolina to sell late model and rebuild cigarette manufacturing equipment owned by North Carolina Tobacco International, LLC.

It said the auction would feature Decoulflé rod makers, Decoulflé tipping units, Hauni tray fillers and supporting equipment.

The auction is due to take place on line from June 7 to June 14.

The items for auction can be viewed at:

//www.ironhorseauction.info/auction/bankruptcy-auction-of-north-carolina-tobacco-international-llc-128.

Category: Breaking News