Majority report

A tobacco smoking ban in pubs and restaurants that went into force a year ago in the Czech Republic is supported by 71 percent of Czechs, according to a Radio Prague story citing the results of a poll.

The poll, which was carried out by the Ipsos polling agency in co-operation with Charles University, found that 12 percent of respondents were vehemently against the ban.

More than 1,000 people were surveyed.

Surveys suggest that about a quarter of Czechs still smoke.

The Constitutional Court recently rejected a complaint against the smoking ban that was brought on the grounds that it restricted the rights of individuals and entrepreneurs.

And a recent move in Parliament to soften the ban also failed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, People, Regulation