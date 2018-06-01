Americas doing well, badly

Tobacco use has declined markedly since 2000, both globally and in the Region of the Americas, but the reduction is insufficient to meet global targets aimed at protecting people from suffering and dying from cardiovascular and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), according to a note posted on a website carrying the logos of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization.

The note said too that, currently, more than a third of countries in the Americas were not implementing a single tobacco control measure.

But later, the note indicated that despite this lack of action, the Region of the Americas was doing well in respect of tobacco control; at least judged on one measure.

‘On this World No Tobacco Day [May 31], WHO issued its Global Report on Prevalence of Tobacco Use (2000-2025),’ the note said.

‘Tobacco kills over seven million people each year, despite the steady reduction in tobacco use globally.

‘The report shows the pace of action in reducing tobacco demand and related death and disease is too slow and not keeping up with global and national commitments to control tobacco use.

‘The report also shows that the target of a 30 percent reduction in tobacco use by 2025 among people aged 15 and older is not on track to being met at the global level, with the current pace of decline indicating only a 22 percent reduction by that time.

‘The Region of the Americas is the only exception; the current projections indicate that the target will be reached by 2025.’

