HNB probe results due

South Korea’s health authorities have indicated that they will announce this month the findings of their investigation into whether heat-not-burn (HNB) products deliver potentially harmful substances.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it would make its announcement before June 13.

The ministry launched its investigation in August into three HNB devices – Philip Morris Korea’s IQOS, British American Tobacco’s Glo, and KT&G’s lil.

‘The investigation is focused on the amount of harmful chemicals such as nicotine and tar released in e-cigarettes,’ the story said.

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Next-generation products, Science, Vapor