Ad ban planned

South Korea plans to ban the advertising of e-cigarettes, reports The Korea Herald.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Monday it would revise the National Health Promotion Act. The amendment will take effect six months after the bill is passed in the National Assembly.

The proposed revision prohibits not only promotions of e-cigarettes, but any kind of marketing that could induce consumption of tobacco products.

Manufacturers will also be prohibited from providing free goods or services relating to nicotine products.

Commercial postings online about experiences using e-cigarettes or related products are also prohibited.

Violators will be fined between KRW3 million ($2,533) and KRW5 million.

