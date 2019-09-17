Apology to Glover

The Public Health Association (PHA) of New Zealand has issued a public apology over statements made by its CEO Prudence Stone about Marewa Glover, director of The Centre for Research Excellence: Indigenous Sovereignty and Smoking.

In a recent PHA newsletter, Stone stated that Glover was influenced by Philip Morris International and that Glover had made false statements to the select committee considering amendments to the Smoke-free Environments (prohibiting smoking in motor vehicles carrying children) Amendment Bill.

“Dr. Stone and the PHA retract these comments and unreservedly apologize to Dr. Glover for the comments made,” the apology stated.

A Maori behavioral scientist, Glover was recognized earlier this year for her dedication to reducing smoking when she was named one of three finalists in the prestigious New Zealander of the Year Award.

Glover is scheduled to speak at the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum in Washington, D.C., Sept. 24–26.

