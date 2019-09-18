China sales halted
Juul products were unavailable on e-commerce websites in China days after they entered the world’s largest tobacco market.
“While Juul products are not currently available on e-commerce websites in China, we look forward to continued dialogue with stakeholders so that we can make our products available again,” a Juul Labs spokesperson said without disclosing a reason for the halt of sales.
The U.S. company is facing a regulatory crackdown and increased government scrutiny in its domestic market.
Juul Labs has been expanding internationally, entering markets such as South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines.
