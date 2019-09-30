Flavor ban upheld

A court has denied a request by the vapor industry to delay New York’s emergency ban on flavored e-cigarettes sales.

Acting state Supreme Court Justice Gerald Connolly on Friday refused to issue a temporary restraining order on the regulations approved on Sept. 17 by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The 90-day emergency regulations ban possession, manufacturing, distribution and sale of all vape flavors except tobacco and menthol.

The temporary injunction had been requested by the Vapor Technology Association and two retailers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Litigation, Regulation, Vapor