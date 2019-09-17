Growth expected

A new report signals “strong growth potential” for packaging holography technologies, according to the International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA).

Intelligence published by Research and Data predicts the global market for anti-counterfeiting packaging will reach almost $250 billion by 2026.

The anti-counterfeiting packaging sector in the Asia Pacific region will experience a compound annual growth rate of 10 percent owing to the developing market in China and India.

This is primarily due to the rise in healthcare concerns, higher adoption rates of anti-counterfeit technologies and growing awareness about track-and-trace technologies.

“The report highlights holograms as an effective weapon in the battle to thwart counterfeiters and fraudsters,” said IHMA chair Paul Dunn. “Those involved in the supply chain will always be reassured by the presence of holograms on products and recognize the benefits they provide.”

