A court has temporarily suspended sales of Juul cartridges in Germany, citing incorrect nicotine disclosures and missing statements about the proper disposal of electronic waste, reports Der Spiegel.

The ruling followed a complaint by Juul competitor Niko Liquids.

Juul denied the allegations and vowed to appeal the ruling, saying its products confirmed to both German and EU legislation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Litigation, Next-generation products, Vapor