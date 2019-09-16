Deadline approaching

Manufacturers of electronic cigarettes in the Philippines have until Oct. 24 to secure an operating license from the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an FDA official said on Sept. 11.

Anton Javier, the FDA’s project manager for product research and standards development, said the measure is intended to ensure the e-cigarettes sold in the Philippines are free from substances that have been proven to be harmful to health.

According to Javier, there has been strong resistance to the requirement, which manufacturers fear will affect the flavor of their products.

Javier noted that only one company, which he did not identify, has applied for registration so far.

Category: Breaking News, Next-generation products, Regulation, Vapor