New York bans flavors

New York state has passed emergency legislation banning most flavored e-cigarettes for 90 days. During that period, consumers will be able to purchase only tobacco-flavored and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes.

State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said New York could not wait for federal action or the state legislature to come back into session.

New York state high school student use of tobacco products rose 160 percent from 2014 to 2018, according to data presented by Zucker. Surveys showed that 40 percent of 12th grade students in New York state had used e-cigarettes.

“Flavoring is a key youth marketing strategy,” he said.

As of Sept. 14, there are 74 confirmed cases of people who have serious lung illness after vaping in New York state, Zucker said. Around the United States, seven deaths have been linked to vaping-related illnesses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New York is the second U.S. state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes after Michigan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News