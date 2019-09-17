Sustainability recognized

British American Tobacco (BAT) and Japan Tobacco (JT) have been included in indices tracking corporate sustainability performance.

BAT has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 18th consecutive year.

BAT achieved industry-best scores in 11 of the 21 categories, including supply chain management, human rights and labor practice indicators.

The company has also achieved a maximum 100 percent rating in environmental reporting, environmental policy and management systems, and operational eco-efficiency as well as a score of 98 in climate strategy.

“Our position in the DJSI World Index is testament to our commitment to transforming our company by offering adult consumers an innovative range of potentially reduced-risk products,” said Simon Cleverly, group head of corporate affairs. “It also recognizes our commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate conduct in every country we operate in around the world.”

Meanwhile, JT has been selected as a member of the DJSI Asia Pacific for the sixth consecutive year.

From among approximately 600 major companies in the Asia-Pacific region, 148 companies are included in the DJSI Asia Pacific this year.

“We are delighted to remain as a member of DJSI Asia Pacific for the sixth consecutive year,” said Chigusa Ogawa, JT’s senior vice president of sustainability management. “Selection to DJSI endorses our commitment to achieve sustainable growth and to contribute to the sustainable development of our society.”



