EU track system ‘compromised’

The tobacco industry has managed to minimize the independence of the EU tobacco product track-and-trace system, according to a new study published in Tobacco Control.

To secure this outcome, the tobacco companies operated collectively with Inexto, a supposedly independent third party, according to the authors.

Inexto engaged with member state authorities and developed a policy proposal based on standards that would have handed additional EU track-and-trace responsibilities to the industry if the European Commission had not rejected the proposal.

The authors say it remains unclear whether independence between Inexto and the industry has now been established.

The study was financially supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Category: Breaking News, Illicit trade