Vapor ban boosts demand

India’s recent decision to ban e-cigarettes has triggered a run on the devices.

The union government on Sept. 18 issued an ordinance to prohibit production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of e-cigarettes.

“After the decision was announced, customers wanted to stock the product,” an unidentified shop owner told The Hindu. “When we shut down our store, thousands of people called asking for e-cigarettes or liquid cartridges.”

The Association of Vapers India is exploring legal options to contest the decision, saying that the government appears more concerned about protecting the combustible cigarette industry than protecting consumers’ health.

