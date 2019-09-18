Warnings for e-cigarettes

Starting next year, the Philippines will require alternative smoking devices to carry graphic health warnings similar to those printed on conventional cigarette packages.

Anton Javier, project manager for product research and standards development at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said the law mandates the printing of graphic health warnings on the packaging of vapor products and heated-tobacco products (HTPs).

While vapor products are regulated by the FDA, HTPs are under the jurisdiction of the Inter-Agency Committee for Tobacco.

