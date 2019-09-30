Washington bans flavors

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee has ordered state officials to impose an emergency ban on flavored vapor products, reports The Seattle TImes.

The move comes in response to the mysterious lung illnesses that have rippled the United States.

As of Sept. 30, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 805 lung injury cases and 12 deaths.

If adopted during the health board’s Oct. 9 meeting, Washington state’s ban would go into effect the next day, last 120 days and could be renewed.

Michigan and New York have also banned flavored vapor products. Massachusetts has banned all vapor products until Jan. 25, 2020.

