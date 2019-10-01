Juul withdraws from ballot

Juul Labs will end its support for a ballot measure that would roll back San Francisco, California’s, ban on e-cigarettes.

In a statement released on Monday, Juul Labs said it “recently announced a broad review of the company’s policies in order to responsibly lead the industry.”

“As we continue that review, the company announced it will cease active support of Prop C in San Francisco.”

Prop C would repeal the e-cigarette sales restrictions that were passed unanimously by the city’s board of supervisors.

In June, San Francisco became the first U.S. city to ban e-cigarettes in response to what officials described as an “epidemic” of youth e-cigarette use. The ordinance prohibits the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes in San Francisco unless that product has undergone premarket review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

No e-cigarette has done so yet.

Juul Labs’ announcement follows a leadership change. Last week, the company named K.C. Crosthwaite as its new CEO, replacing Kevin Burns.

Previously, Crosthwaite was chief growth officer at Altria, which owns 35 percent of Juul Labs.

