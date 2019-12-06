Entering Ontario

Figr Brands, a subsidiary of Pyxus International, has entered legal cannabis market of Ontario, Canada. Figr’s cannabis products are now available for sale online through the province’s Ontario Cannabis Store, as well as at various retail locations.

“The entrance into Ontario marks yet another significant milestone for Figr as it continues to expand its footprint across Canada,” said Pieter Sikkel, president, CEO and chairman of Pyxus. “Ontario is the most populated province in Canada with more than 14 million residents, all of whom now have the opportunity to purchase Figr’s high-quality, fully traceable cannabis products.”

Figr’s entrance into Ontario follows the November approval by Health Canada of the company’s license amendment for its Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, facility.

The amendment permitted the facility to operate in an additional 210,000 square feet, resulting in an expected run rate of up to approximately 28,000 kilograms of product per year. Upon completion and licensing of the full Prince Edward Island expansion project, Figr expects the facility’s production capacity to be up to approximately 43,000 kilograms annually.

With the addition of Ontario, Figr’s products are now available in four Canadian provinces: Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Ontario.

