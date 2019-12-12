Estelli opens factory

Cigar Box Factory Esteli (CBFE) celebrates the opening of its new 21,500-square-foot factory in Esteli, Nicaragua.

In business for more than 30 years, CBFE supplies packaging to Drew Estate, AJ Fernandez and Altadis USA, among other prominent cigar companies.

According to CBFE, the new ISO 9001-certified facility offers improved working conditions and will increase the factory’s efficiency

“We welcome our current and future clients to the new and improved factory, said CBFE General Manager Cesar Ramirez Saez. “We look forward to participate once again in the Puro Sabor Cigar Festival in January as well as hosting guided tours to our facility.”

Category: Breaking News, Cigars, Corporate