Maingreaud re-elected

Alain Maingreaud has been re-elected as president of Tax-Free World Association (TFWA) for a further year following the association’s board and management committee meeting in Dublin on Dec. 6.

Maingreaud joined TFWA in 1995 as commercial director and was elected managing director in 2010, with responsibilities for the day-to-day management of the association and implementing its medium and long-term strategy.

He was elected president of TFWA in December 2018, succeeding Erik Juul-Mortensen who stepped down as President after a 19-year tenure.

TFWA is the largest association in international duty free and travel retail.

