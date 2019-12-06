Nova Scotia bans flavors

Nova Scotia will ban the sale of flavored vapor products on April 1, making it the first Canadian province to take such action, reports CBC.

According to Smoke Free Nova Scotia, 95 percent of youth who vape in Nova Scotia prefer flavored juices, and more than 48 percent said they would quit if flavors were banned.

“This is a good first step and I think we can anticipate a reduction in the number of youth vaping,” said Health Minister Randy Delorey.

Other provinces have moved to regulate vaping, including restrictions on advertising and promotion. Last month, Prince Edward Island passed legislation that will allow it to ban certain flavors.

In May 2018, the federal government passed legislation to legalize and heavily regulate vaping in Canada. The legislation included regulations banning flavors designed to mimic “confectionery,” cannabis, soft drinks or energy drinks.

Category: Breaking News, Flavoring, Regulation, Vapor