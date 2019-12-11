Nyman to lead NDC

Marti Nyman has joined NDC Technologies as president and strategic growth leader. Nyman succeeds Dave Roland, who has served as NDC’s president since 2016 and who contributed considerably to the advancement of the organization.

Previously, Nyman was vice president and chief growth officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, responsible for the growth and successful delivery of high-impact innovative products and services for the Minnesota healthcare market.

Prior to Blue Cross and Blue Shield, he held executive management positions with UnitedHealth Group, Ulteig, Best Buy, ADC, Ericsson and GE. Nyman is also an instructor at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, specializing in graduate studies in leadership, entrepreneurship and business formation.

“l am thrilled and humbled for the opportunity to lead the NDC team,” said Nyman. “We are in the enviable position of having an exceptional global team, a strong and diverse product portfolio, an immense installed base and a valuable and talented support organization.”

NDC Technologies is a global provider of productivity enhancing measurement and control solutions.

