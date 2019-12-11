Understanding chemistry

Broughton Nicotine Services has launched an in-house service focused on enabling companies in the Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) sector to fully understand the chemistry and safety of their products.

The new extractables and leachables team will adopt scientific techniques to investigate any compounds present in an e-liquid or delivery device that could present a health risk to the end user.

“Our extractables and leachables service will enable ENDS companies to work with one key partner throughout the regulatory process and demonstrate the potential impact of their products on public health,” said Leon Birch, head of scientific development at Broughton Nicotine Services.

“It’s great to be part of a team dedicated to supporting companies in the ENDS sector, helping them to advance a smoke-free future.”

Category: Breaking News, Next-generation products, Science