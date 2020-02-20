Bernstein to retire

Ronald J. Bernstein, president and CEO of Liggett Group and Liggett Vector Brands, will retire March 31 after nearly 30 years of service. Bernstein will continue to serve on Vector’s board of directors and has agreed to transition into the role of nonexecutive chairman of Liggett Vector Brands and senior advisor to both companies.

Nicholas Anson, current executive vice president for finance and administration, and chief financial officer of Liggett Vector Brands, will assume the role of president and chief operating officer of Liggett Group and Liggett Vector Brands. Anson joined Liggett Vector Brands in 2001 and has served in numerous senior roles during his tenure with the company.

“On behalf of the board and management, we sincerely thank Ron for his outstanding contributions over a successful tenure of almost three decades,” said Howard M. Lorber, president and chief executive officer of Vector. “Under Ron’s leadership, Vector’s tobacco segment has grown annual revenues to over $1 billion and gained meaningful market share.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve this great company for nearly 30 years, and I look forward to remaining involved with Liggett in my new roles,” said Bernstein.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, People