Cigar exports up

In 2019, the Tobacco Business Group of Cuba (Tabacuba) reported more than $269.8 million in exports, almost $10 million more than in 2018.

Tabacuba plans to raise its revenues to more than $280.8 million in 2020 with the export of quality cigars, according to the group.

During the last meeting of Parliament, Cuban Minister of Economy Alejandro Gil said that an increase in cigar sales would represent about $300 million in annual income for the island.

Tabacuba is in charge of Cuban tobacco activity, from agricultural production, pre-industry, industrial production, marketing, logistics and development. The industry is the fourth largest contributor to the country’s GDP.

Category: Breaking News, Cigars, Financial