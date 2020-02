Parkside Flexibles has appointed Chris Crawley as manager of business development in the Americas.

Headquartered in the U.K., and with factories in the U.K. and Malaysia, Parkside supplies print materials to the tobacco and related industries.

Crawley is well known in the tobacco and related sectors and will broaden Parkside’s contacts and business.

He can be reached at +1 804 873 5146 and chris.crawley@parksideflex.com.

Category: Breaking News, People