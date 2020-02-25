Juul Labs is halting its sales in Indonesia, citing concerns over unregulated sales to youth.

The company will suspend Indonesia sales “indefinitely” until it can ensure that online and traditional retailers in the country will “increase and enforce age restrictions and compliance measures,” according to a statement.

Indonesia, with a population of nearly 270 million people, has one of the world’s highest smoking rates and some of the weakest regulations; the country does not impose penalties for selling cigarettes to minors.

Indonesia has been seen as critical to Juul Labs’ growth amid legal and regulatory issues in the U.S. concerning the company’s role in the rise of youth vaping. Halting sales of its products in Indonesia is a major setback for Juul Labs’ plans to expand in Asia.

The company launched its products in the country in July 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Next-generation products, Vapor