Imports banned

Turkey banned the import of e-cigarettes and related products on Feb. 25.

The ban covers e-cigarettes, accessories, spare parts and solutions as well as e-cigarette products that use heating or incineration, like electronic hookahs. The country had already banned the sale of electronic cigarettes.

In 2019, 17.6 million illegal cigarette packages and 140,000 electronic cigarettes were seized at the country’s border.

“We will not give passage to illegal trafficking of cigarette[s] and electronic cigarette[s],” said Ruhsar Pekcan, Turkey’s minister of trade. “I wish the best for our country with this serious measure for the good health of our fellow citizens.”

About 14.5 million adults and 252,000 children in Turkey use tobacco every day, and about 83,100 people die from tobacco-related diseases, according to the Tobacco Atlas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Vapor