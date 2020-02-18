Marlboro still top brand

Marlboro has maintained its status as the world’s most valuable tobacco brand despite a 3 percent decrease in brand value to $32.7 billion in 2020, according to a Brand Finance report.

L&M is the second most valuable brand with a brand value of $6.3 billion. L&M is the fourth best-selling international cigarette brand outside of the U.S. and China.

Pall Mall, Winston and Copenhagen have recorded solid brand value growth, with Winston seeing a 9 percent increase in brand value to $4.1 billion. Winston is the second best-selling cigarette brand globally.

Camel suffered a 14 percent drop in brand value to $3.4 billion. The drop is attributed to menthol bans around the world.

Newport suffered a 6 percent drop in brand value, causing it to drop out of the Brand Finance Tobacco 10 ranking this year.

Rothmans and Gold Flake have entered the ranking this year. Rothmans has a brand value of $3.1 billion and Gold Flake has a brand value of $3 billion.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial