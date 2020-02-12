Maryland bans disposables

Maryland will become the first state to ban the flavored disposable e-cigarettes that are exempt under U.S. President Trump’s federal flavor ban. Tobacco and menthol flavors are excluded from Maryland’s measure.

Trump’s flavor ban went into effect last week, removing flavored pod products from the market, but it exempts single-use disposable products as well as open tank systems.

“I will not stand idly by letting kids get addicted to nicotine and hurt by these unregulated products that are marketed directly towards them,” Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said in a statement.

Franchot’s office sent a notice to the state’s tobacco retailers and wholesalers, warning that they will be disciplined if caught selling flavored disposable products.

