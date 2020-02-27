Parkside anniversary

Parkside, a supplier of conventional, functional and sustainable paper and plastic flexible packaging solutions, is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The company was established in 2005 to manufacture high-quality flexible packaging mainly for the European tobacco and food markets. It has since shifted its tobacco focus into Asia and developed into a major flexible packaging manufacturer in the U.K. and Europe for sustainable packaging solutions.

“We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 15 extremely successful years in the packaging industry,” said Robert Adamson, managing director of Parkside. “This milestone is a great testament to our highly committed team who strive to innovate and respond to ever-evolving market trends.”

Category: Breaking News