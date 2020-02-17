Preparing to party

Havana is getting ready to host the XXII Habanos Festival, which will begin Feb. 24 with a welcome evening and will end Feb. 28 with the traditional gala dinner.

The event will be attended by cigar enthusiasts from all over the world, with the Bolivar, Montecristo and Romeo y Julieta brands taking center stage.

Attendees at the XXII Habanos Festival will enjoy a five-day activities’ program and learn about the origin, production and various aspects concerning the culture of Habanos. This year, there will be plantation tours to the area of Partido, San Antonio de los Banos, in Artemisa, and tours of the La Corona and Partagas factories.

Other highlights include three evenings of the best live music from renowned international artists, the finest gastronomy in Cuba and the opportunity to try Habanos and drinks from different corners of the world.

The program will also feature practical sessions and keynote speeches led by renowned experts in the world of Habanos.

The gala evening is dedicated to the Romeo y Julieta brand and will conclude with the Habanos Awards and the traditional Humidors Auction, with all proceeds going to the Cuban public healthcare system.

