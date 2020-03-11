Drastic measures

Saudi Arabia has banned shisha and tobacco in cafes and restaurants to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Shisha and tobacco were banned in cafes and restaurants in all the municipalities as a precautionary measure to preserve the health of citizens and residents from coronavirus (COVID-19),” the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs said.

The ban has been implemented in several cities, including the capital. Municipality teams will conduct inspections to ensure that the ban is being upheld.

Category: Breaking News, OTP, Regulation